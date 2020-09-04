TikTok Adds New 'Stitch' Feature to Facilitate Video Responses

TikTok has added a new feature which enables users to re-use snippets of other people's video clips, in order to create responses and remixes on the theme.

@tiktok Now Introducing: STITCH! Make the ultimate collab with your fav creators ???? ♬ original sound - tiktok

As explained by TikTok:

"Stitch allows users the ability to clip and integrate scenes from another user's video into their own. Like Duet, Stitch is a way to reinterpret and add to another user's content, building on their stories, tutorials, recipes, math lessons, and more."

As you can see from the video example, Stitch is essentially a more directly integrated version of the current Duet functionality, which enables users to respond to a clip with side-by-side playback.

Duets and remixes have become a key part of how users interact and engage on the platform, and the addition of a more solidified response option will add to this capacity - and makes a lot of sense.

But it could also lead to cyberbullying, which is especially concerning when you consider that more than a third of the app's users in the US are under 14 years of age.

That's where your privacy settings come in:

"Users can decide in their settings whether or not others can Stitch their content, just like with Duet. The option can be accessed on the Privacy and Safety page under 'Settings and Privacy,' where users can enable or disable Stitch for all videos. The option can also be toggled for each individual video uploaded."

And also important - every video made with Stitch attributes the original creator in the new video's caption. So it won't enable people to blatantly rip-off your original content by stealing sections of your clips.

To use the new Stitch functionality:

Open the TikTok app, find a video you'd like to Stitch, and hit the “Send to” button Press the “Stitch” button Select up to five seconds from the video. You can trim the clip to your preferred duration Record your addition to the Stitched clip Start Stitching together your videos for expanded storytelling

It could be a good option for your clips, and may open up new opportunities for creative collaboration within your community.