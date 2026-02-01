TikTok Announces Creator Showcase for Black History Month

TikTok has announced its latest Black History Month showcase, which will include a range of influential #BlackTikTok creators who have helped to redefine culture in the app.

For the past five years, TikTok has looked to uplift and highlight prominent creators for the event, and this year will be no exception, with a range of in-app activations to highlight creative talent.

As per TikTok:

“This Black History Month, we’re celebrating five years of #BlackTikTok: a community-driven space where creativity, culture, and storytelling thrive. #BlackTikTok continues to empower creators and entrepreneurs who shape global trends, spark innovation, and drive meaningful impact.”

TikTok says that #BlackTikTok creators lead global trends in the app, driving new advances in digital storytelling, and sparking stronger community engagement.

“To help foster connections, over the past five years TikTok has hosted virtual and in-person events, educational webinars, and engagement sessions, equipping creators with tools to monetize and insights to thrive in the creator economy. Use of the hashtag has grown as well - since 2020, the volume of unique content published using the tag #BlackTikTok has grown by 11×, representing an array of verticals including fashion, entertainment, sports, learning, food and more.”

Indeed, amid discussions of a potential ban of TikTok, which have now been set aside as its new U.S. ownership takes effect, many within the Black community had raised concerns about the impact of losing the app, and how that would hurt Black-owned businesses specifically.

As such, it’s notable that TikTok is recognizing this community, and looking to highlight and celebrate the role that it plays in helping minority creators gain exposure and recognition.

Throughout the month, TikTok days that it will spotlight a range of creators to help reinforce this approach, and the app’s connection to the BlackTikTok community.

The chosen creators will get special focus throughout February, via a dedicated in-app showcase, as well as expanded exposure through TikTok’s branded accounts.

It could be a good time to find new creators to support, or to gain a broader understanding of the cultural impact that TikTok has in a range of ways.

You can read more about TikTok’s Black History Month events here.