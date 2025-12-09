TikTok Announces Live Christmas Concert with Mariah Carey

TikTok’s teaming up with Apple Music to present a major Christmas event, featuring the omnipresent voice of Christmas Mariah Carey live in concert.

TikTok’s “Here for it All” holiday special will see Mariah Carey performing live at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, as part of her ongoing residency, with TikTok users able to tune line live on December 13th, and Apple Music subscribers able to tune in, and/or catch the replay.

As per TikTok:

“Mariah Carey's millions of fans on TikTok and Apple Music will be able to enjoy the final, iconic Christmastime show of her residency. Mariah Carey's ‘Here for It All’ Holiday Special will be available on TikTok LIVE and Apple Music in HD, featuring select performances from ‘Here For It All’ alongside the holiday moments that have made Mariah synonymous with the season.”

It’s a big win for TikTok in terms of cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” has become the modern anthem of the season, and the live performance will attract a huge crowd to TikTok, where the track has already been included in millions of clips.

Indeed, TikTok says that videos featuring "All I Want for Christmas Is You" have been viewed over 130 billion times in the app.

For brands, that could also present more opportunity to tap into seasonal trends, and align with the spirit of the season. The Christmas concert will no doubt usher in the season in the app, and that could present more opportunities for related promotions.

Or you might just want to tune in yourself to see how Mariah goes belting out the hits.

And with TikTok’s latest stay of execution in the U.S. set to come to an end on December 16th, it could even be the last concert that TikTok ever hosts from the U.S.