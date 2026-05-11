TikTok launches ad-free offering in UK

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Following Meta’s lead, and in accordance with updated regulations around data permissions and usage, TikTok is rolling out its own ad-free subscription offering in the U.K.

TikTok is offering U.K. users the opportunity to pay 3.99 pounds per month (about $5.44) to use the app ad-free, which will also enable users to switch off data tracking for ad targeting, in line with new regulations around U.K. data control.

Though TikTok is framing it slightly differently.

As per TikTok: “We believe that giving our community choice over how they experience TikTok is one of the best ways to empower discovery, connection and inspiration. From different ways to shape the For You feed, to a wide range of user settings, we're dedicated to building tools and features that help our community create the right TikTok experience for them.”

TikTok said this is why the company is giving U.K. users the option to pay for an ad-free experience. Not because of legal regulations.

“Over the coming months, accounts aged 18 or over in the U.K. will gradually be able to sign up to a new ad-free subscription option, TikTok Ad-Free,” TikTok said. “For those who choose not to subscribe, they will continue to be able to use TikTok as they have been, with personalised ads.”

TikTok added that the core TikTok experience won't be impacted. Paying users won’t see ads, and TikTok will stop using their personal data for ad targeting, in line with regulations.

The update relates to evolving U.K. laws around personal data usage stemming from a high-profile case in which a U.K user took legal action against Meta over the use of her personal information for ad targeting.

In 2022, The Guardian reported that U.K. human rights campaigner Tanya O’Carroll argued that she had a legal right to object to the use of her personal data for direct marketing, as per U.K. consumer laws. Meta argued that its targeted ads don’t qualify as direct marketing, but eventually, it opted to settle the case.

Part of that settlement process also saw Meta negotiate a new deal with the U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office that would enable U.K. users to opt out of the use of their personal data for ad targeting.

Meta had already built a model for this in the EU, with its ad-free subscription offering designed to comply with evolving EU data privacy laws. That model also allowed Meta to keep making money from users who want to opt out.

Meta has gone back and forth with EU regulators over this proposal, but has now established an agreed-to framework that gives EU users more options to control their personal data usage.

Meta expanded that to the U.K. in September, ensuring that it’s in compliance with the updated laws.

And now, TikTok is following suit.

Will that have a big impact?

Well, for most users, it seems unlikely they’ll be super keen to pay for an app that they can get for free, even with the concerns about data use.

Indeed, both Meta and TikTok have tried to reiterate the value of their ad models.

“Advertising investments on TikTok help UK SMEs generate hundreds of millions of pounds in revenue by reaching the right audiences at the right time, turning digital engagement into real-world growth,” TikTok said. “This also adds to overall UK GDP growth.”

Clearly, both platforms would prefer to keep the ad dollars flowing, but now, users will have the option to get rid of ads on TikTok, for a price.