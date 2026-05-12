TikTok launches counterfeit goods detection initiative

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TikTok launched a counterfeit protection initiative to better protect TikTok sellers and shoppers. The program will incorporate insights from more than 300 intellectual property experts around the world in order to inform the app’s approach to counterfeit detection and enforcement.

Called TikTok Real, the new program is designed to help TikTok develop advanced methods to address counterfeit product listings in the app.

It’s a significant problem. As explained by TikTok: “Counterfeit trade is an increasingly sophisticated challenge for brands and shows no signs of slowing. In 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported that global trade in fake goods reached USD 467 billion annually, posing risks to consumer safety and compromising intellectual property.”

In order to protect TikTok Shop merchants, the TikTok Real program will provide access to new detection features in TikTok Shop's Intellectual Property Protection Center, including a brand verification process that will enable brands to review and verify brand authorizations submitted by sellers.

“The program streamlines the entire process from Notice and Takedown (NTD) request to infringement removal, while strengthening proactive detection capabilities and monitoring for suspicious listings,” TikTok said. “The program currently includes approximately 100 brands, with more to be invited on a rolling basis.”

Protecting both merchants and consumers is a key consideration for TikTok, which continues to push its in-stream shopping features as a means to generate more revenue.

The more that TikTok can police potential misuse, the better it can ensure that people have a good in-app shopping experience. That will then, ideally, spark a broader behavioral shift toward shopping in-stream.

TikTok is undertaking significant work on this front.

In the first half of last year, TikTok removed more than 143 million videos due to violations of its Community Guidelines Rules including “trading, marketing, or providing access to counterfeit goods.” The app also removed more than 530,000 videos and livestreams posted by TikTok Shop creators due to IPR infringement.

In December, TikTok also launched an expanded Intellectual Property Removal Request report, which provides an overview of its cumulative actions to protect intellectual property rights across the app.

Those efforts have seemingly helped to improve trust in the app’s in-stream shopping tools, which are steadily driving more purchase behavior over time.

TikTok also recently launched improved integrations for merchants from third-party web platforms, as well as TikTok Shop-focused training initiatives for small businesses in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia.

With nearly half of U.S. consumers now using the app as a search engine, including for product discovery, the potential here is significant, if TikTok can get it right.

Ensuring a safe shopping experience is a critical step, which is why TikTok is making this a bigger focus.