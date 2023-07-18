TikTok Announces New Content Partnership with FIFA for the Women’s World Cup

TikTok has announced a new partnership with FIFA which will see the platform host a range of exclusive content during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, which kicks off this week.

As explained by TikTok:

“Throughout the tournament, TikTok and FIFA will bring fans the most exciting content, including behind-the-scenes moments, team arrivals, live pre-match content promoting the game and where to watch it, match highlights, player and coach reactions, and much more. Fans on TikTok will also be able to access the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Hub, which will feature all the latest content from FIFA, official broadcasters, national teams, and players, as well as offer a link to access the match schedule and scores on FIFA.com.”

TikTok will have a team of 16 creators from different countries producing content from the event, providing a range of team-specific perspectives on the evolving journey.

It’s the first official collaboration between FIFA and TikTok, and the first time that FIFA has worked with an entertainment platform to produce content specifically for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

And TikTok may be the perfect home for this push, with the hashtag #WomensFootball generating over 3.7 billion views in the app to date, while more specifically related tags like #FIFAWorldCup, #FIFAWomensWorldCup, and #FIFAWWC have also garnered tens of billions of views in the app.

TikTok sports fans will be able to follow along with the Women’s World Cup action by following #FIFAWWC, while as TikTok notes, you’ll also be able to head to the dedicated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Hub in the app once match play commences.

And with all that attention, it could provide additional opportunity for sports-related brands to tap into the event with their own themed promotions and offers.

More info on TikTok’s Women’s World Cup activations here.