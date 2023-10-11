TikTok Expands Its AR Creator Rewards Program to More Regions

As part of its broader push to facilitate more AR engagement in the app, TikTok has announced an expansion of its Creator Effects Rewards program, which offers cash incentives to effects creators via TikTok’s Effect House platform.

Introducing Effect Creator Rewards! Use the link below to get started creating and share your effects with the world. pic.twitter.com/mZ6koOZ2wh — Effect House (@effecthouse) May 16, 2023

Originally launched in six regions back in May, TikTok is now opening up the program to more creators, with those residing in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam all now eligible to sign-up to the program.

In addition, TikTok’s also lowering the required number of videos to qualify for the program.

As per TikTok:

“Instead of the previously required 500,000 videos made with their effects, creators now only need to achieve the Gold badge level. That means creators only need to have 5 effects published and at least 3 of their effects used in 1,000 videos to qualify.”

TikTok’s also making it easier for creators to earn rewards for individual effects.

“In the earlier version of the program, creators needed an effect to have been used in 500,000 videos for the effect to start earning rewards. Now, each effect needs to be used in only 200,000 videos in eligible regions to begin collecting rewards.”

Finally, TikTok’s also lowering the payout thresholds, so that more creators can get paid more often.

Though it is also worth noting that the maximum payment that a single effect can collect is US$14,000, while the maximum payment a single creator can collect per month is US$50,000.

Obviously, TikTok’s trying to maintain a balance between usage and respective monetization.

It’s a good initiative, which will help to drive more interest in creating effects for the platform. And by expanding your pool of creators, that also increases your chances of tapping into the next viral trend, and every viral AR trend drives significant interest and engagement, bringing more people to the app.

Snapchat still arguably leads the way on this front, as it has for some time, but the evolving use of AR could change that. With Apple and Meta pushing their new mixed reality headsets, and working on new AR glasses, effects and effect creation are set to become a much bigger focus.

Within that, TikTok will logically want to ensure that it keeps up with the latest trends, which is why initiatives like this are key for the longer-term viability of the app.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Effects House Creator Rewards Program here.