TikTok Shares Cybersecurity Tips

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and TikTok has launched a range of new tips videos and pointers to help users improve the security of their profiles, and ensure they avoid common scams and schemes.

Because more and more people are falling for online scams, with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reporting a record $16.6 billion in consumer losses in 2024.

As such, it’s important to remain vigilant, and ensure that people are aware of evolving cybercrime efforts, and how to avoid falling victim to scams.

As per TikTok:

“TikTok aims to encourage everyone to #BeCyberSmart. We’re committed to inspiring and uplifting our diverse community to make strong decisions online – whether on our platform or anywhere else.”

First off, TikTok’s added a range of cybersecurity tips videos to its @TikTokTips account, with 8-bit computer game-themed clips focused on various aspects of cybersecurity.

The clips are short and engaging, which should help them resonate with the TikTok community.

TikTok’s also shared a range of cybersecurity tips and pointers to help users avoid scams:

While it’s also shared some prompts and questions to help get you thinking about your own security efforts.

These are some handy additions to TikTok’s broader protection efforts, and it’s good to see the app continuing to focus on user education, in alignment with its own prevention efforts.

And TikTok is also taking more action to remove spam and scam content in the app, with more ads and accounts being removed for violations.

These efforts, combined with its knowledge tools, could help to protect TikTok users, and raise awareness of scam activity more broadly.

You can check out TikTok’s cybersecurity tips here.