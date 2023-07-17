TikTok Enables Passkey Access on iOS, Improving Account Security

TikTok’s adding another account safety provision, with iOS users now able to activate passkey access, which will enable them to log into the app using on-device biometric authentication options, like Face or Touch ID.

That’ll reduce reliance on text-based passwords, enabling more security, and restricting the capacity for hackers to steal your info or profile in the app.

As explained by TikTok:

“Passkey authentication works by using public-private key cryptography techniques. To log in, users initiate the key pairing by verifying their identity with their Apple Face or Touch ID. Apps using passkeys, including TikTok, cannot access or process any of the biometric data used in the authentication process on iOS devices, and all biometric authentication data remains on users' devices.”

It’s a more advanced way to ensure protected access, which is both simple to use and much more difficult to crack. Eventually, TikTok will be looking to enable broader access to these more advanced log-in options, but to begin with, only iOS users will be able to utilize the option.

In addition to passkey access, TikTok has also announced that it’s joining The FIDO Alliance an international cybersecurity partnership that’s dedicated to developing and promoting authentication standards to reduce reliance on passwords.

“TikTok is joining hundreds of global tech leaders in the FIDO Alliance that have come together in support of the organization's mission to reduce the world's reliance on passwords. As alliance members, we contribute to this mission by influencing the development of FIDO specifications, establishing best practices for the deployment of FIDO Authentication, and driving global awareness of the Alliance and its mission.”

It’s a good initiative, which will advance TikTok’s safety tools, and help users protect their account info.

Of course, a broader concern with TikTok is that your data and information can be accessed internally, with TikTok’s Chinese parent company Bytedance potentially sharing that info with the Chinese Government.

Passkey access won’t help with this element, but it’s still a valuable security addition nonetheless.

TikTok says that iOS users in Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America will be the first to get access to passkey activation in the app, before it’s rolled out to all regions.