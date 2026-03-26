TikTok for Business introduces campaign to drive in-app shopping

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TikTok for Business launched a campaign to highlight its evolving in-app shopping push. The new “Watch it. Love it. Want it.” promotion is aimed at showcasing how people increasingly use the app for product discovery and purchase.

@tiktokforbusiness Today marks a new chapter as we introduce our new global positioning: Watch it. Love it. Want it. 💛 TikTok is the place where attention turns into action.For brands, this is the opportunity to move beyond advertising and start building genuine connections that drive growth. See the full vision for the future of TikTok for Business at the link in our bio. #TikTokforBusiness ♬ original sound - TikTok for Business

The campaign, which will be running across multiple surfaces from this week, aims to capture the essence of TikTok shopping, which is steadily gaining traction in more regions.

As explained by TikTok: “[The campaign] captures what happens on TikTok every day. People come to be entertained and to discover what's new. When something catches their attention, they don't just scroll past — they watch. When they connect with it, they share it, talk about it, and make it their own. And when they love it, they act on it.”

TikTok underlined this evolution with some new stats on shopping activity:

Search activity in the app was up 40% year over year, with billions of searches happening every day.

One in 4 users began searching within 30 seconds of opening the app.

Two in 3 TikTok users said they used the app because they discovered useful things beyond what they originally set out to find.

These insights should be music to the ears of the company’s leadership, who have been pushing the in-stream shopping angle for some time.

In-stream shopping is TikTok’s big money-making hope, following the same model that it has in China, where in-app buying has become a key focus and the main driver of revenue for the app’s local version.

Douyin, the China-based version of the app, generated more than $500 billion in gross merchandise volume in 2025, as reported by KrAsia. That’s up 34% over its 2024 shopping intake. According to Marketing Maze, TikTok brought in around $130 billion GMV for 2025. As such, it’s not hard to see how the company’s leadership might view this as a key opportunity for expansion and enhanced revenue intake.

The new campaign aims to better align this effort and encourage more shoppers to begin their discovery journey in the app.