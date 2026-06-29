TikTok launches branded microdramas

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TikTok is looking to help brands promote their own microdramas in the app, with a new addition to its Growth Max promotion offering.

Microdramas offer short, episodic content, often using soap opera-style elements, in order to generate interest and compulsive viewing.

Serialized microdramas have been a big hit with TikTok’s audience. Business Insider reported earlier this year that the format generated $1.3 billion in the U.S. in 2025, mostly via direct payments from viewers.

TikTok has been working to build on that potential, with a dedicated Minis section in the app, as well as a separate microdrama app, called PineDrama, which launched in the U.S. and Brazil early in 2026.

Clearly, TikTok is also seeing interest from brands, which is why it’s now adding more ad options to help promote brand-aligned microdramas as another form of promotion.

As per TikTok: “TikTok Mini Dramas allows brands and marketers to build and publish episodic drama content directly on TikTok. Businesses can now amplify their Mini Dramas through TikTok's new ad solution, TikTok Growth Max, to grow their on-platform business and maximize performance across discovery, engagement, and conversion.”

TikTok said that Growth Max promotions will “supercharge” microdramas by leveraging advertising automation and onsite signals to reach high-intent audiences and drive more revenue and better ad performance.

“With minimal audience overlap, TikTok Growth Max campaigns drive a 52% increase in incremental audience reach beyond off-platform acquisition campaigns,” TikTok said. “Additionally, promoting on-platform Mini Dramas and off-platform apps drives a 10x increase in advertiser scale, fueled by proven monetization outcomes and performance uplift.”

It could be another way for brands to tap into TikTok, via a more formulaic video approach built on familiar storytelling principles that can also incorporate brand promotion.

Creating a compelling story isn’t necessarily easy, but by familiarizing themselves with the key elements, or working with existing minidrama creators, brands could tap into an expanded TikTok promotions approach.