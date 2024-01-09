TikTok Launches Chromecast Support to Further Enable Clip Viewing on Home TV Sets

Many more people will now be able to watch TikTok clips on their home TV screens, with the platform today announcing the capacity to cast your TikTok feed to your TV via Chromecast.

Which probably won’t be a hugely used option, considering that most TikTok users would likely be happy scrolling through their feed in the app. But it’s another consideration, with Google also looking to facilitate TikTok live-streams through Chromecast later in the year.

TikTok’s added a range of ways to watch TikTok content on bigger screens, via its connected TV app, as well as through a partnership with video content provider Atmosphere, and its “Out of Phone” ad option.

@tiktoknewsroom Introducing Out of Phone! This new out-of-home solution enables brands and partners to extend TikTok content beyond the platform, into the real world through screens on billboards, in cinemas, restaurants, airports, gas stations, retail stores, and more.???? ???? Learn more at the link in our bio! ♬ Canyons - Official Sound Studio

So functionally, being able to see TikTok clips on a big screen is not new. But with more than 150 million monthly active devices running Android TV or Google TV, that’s a lot more people that’ll be able to watch TikToks in the home, which could also lead to new ad reach and brand awareness opportunities.

So, if you’re really keen on watching the latest TikTok clips, or you want to show them off to friends and family in a more communal viewing process, now, you’ll have more ways to do so.