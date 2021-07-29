TikTok Launches New 'Re:Make' Campaign to Pay Tribute to Classic Ads

TikTok has launched a new campaign called Re:Make, which will see the various classic TV ad campaigns re-imagined by TikTok users, as a means to both showcase user creativity and highlight the potential of such approaches on the platform.

As explained by TikTok:

"Re:Make is a celebration of the iconic advertising campaigns that have shaped the industry and influenced culture - while also showcasing how TikTok has provided an entirely new way to captivate and persuade audiences. Staying true to our mission to inspire creativity and bring joy, Re:Make by TikTok aims to inspire and educate brands and creative agencies on how to unleash their creativity on the platform."

The campaign will see TikTok partner with a range of brands that have run classic ads, like the Snickers “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” campaign, Old Spice's "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like", and Skittles' iconic 'Touch' promotion.

TikTok users will be encouraged to provide their own take on each, using the hashtag #TikTokReMake, which will help to encourage engagement, and get brand thinking about how creative approaches and trends can drive traffic for their promotions.

And interestingly, TikTok also notes that bands can get in touch to find out about how they can also get involved in future installments of the Re:Make initiative.

It could be a great way to learn what works on TikTok, find platform influencers who can assist with creative approaches, and get promotional value from the same, by linking into the trend.

At the least, it will help advertisers broaden their understanding of TikTok marketing approaches, and it'll likely be worth checking in on the #TikTokReMake hashtag to see what people come up with, and how those ideas resonate with the TikTok community.