TikTok Launches New Small Business Resource Center for Marketers

As it continues to expand its business offerings and ad options, TikTok has launched a new Small Business Resource Center, which includes a range of case studies, creative tools and explainers to help SMBs tap into the fast-growing app.

As explained by TikTok:

"From success stories to creative tools and free webinars, it has everything you need to grow your small business on our platform."

As noted, the platform includes a range of helpful tools, including case studies:

And creative tools for your campaigns:

There are also webinars, details on TikTok ad and performance metrics, and links to a range of other business resources.

TikTok has had a tumultuous year, with a total ban on the app in India, and an ongoing legal battle for its survival in the US. Yet, despite this, TikTok has continued to grow, and is on track to reach a billion users in 2021.

Given this, a lot more brands will no doubt be looking to expand their digital marketing efforts to the short-form video app in the new year, and this new resource provides more pointers on how to do just that.

You can check out the TikTok Small Business Resource Center here.