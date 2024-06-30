TikTok Launches Support Program for Beauty Creators

TikTok has announced a new initiative to help support beauty creators in the app, partnering with Estée Lauder on a program called “The Catalysts” which aims to find emerging voices in the sector.

As explained by TikTok:

“Launching on Tuesday, June 25th, The Catalysts seeks to unearth the next big names in beauty, shining a spotlight on a new generation of beauty innovators. With TikTok's help, and a global community of creators invited to apply, the programme will offer mentorship, financial and marketing support, and expert advice on how to build and scale a beauty business.”

TikTok creators aged 21 and over will be invited to submit ideas and business plans focused on makeup, skin care, body care, hair care, and fragrance. Creators will then need to demonstrate their capacity for creative storytelling via the app.

“You must share a TikTok video explaining why you should win and Your Vision for Beauty, using the hashtag #JointheCatalysts.”

A team of industry experts will then judge the entries and choose winners, who will each be awarded $250K as well as TikTok ad credits for their project.

It’s a good way for TikTok to spark more interest from beauty creators, by providing a pathway that links into the industry, with expert support from some big names and brands.

It’ll also help to boost awareness of influential beauty creators in the app, which will guide brands to some of key voices that they may want to connect with to boost TikTok awareness.

Despite questions around its future in the U.S., TikTok remains a key platform for connecting with younger audiences, and even if it’s banned in the U.S., it’ll still remain available in other regions, where its influence will likely remain significant.

As such, this could be a good promotion for beauty marketers to note, in regards to finding new voices, and maintaining broader awareness of trends.

You can learn more about the program, and how to apply, here.