TikTok drops second season of ‘In The Mix’ podcast

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TikTok continues to solidify its place as a key platform for music discovery with the launch of its second season of its “TikTok In The Mix” live podcast interview series, created in partnership with T-Mobile.

@tiktok Are you a karaoke star? 🎤 a choreographer? 🕺 or an OG superfan? @Bebe Rexha’s got a song for you. tune in to the full episode of TikTok In The Mix, presented by @T-Mobile ♬ original sound - TikTok

TikTok’s first season of the podcast, launched in December 2025, featured 10 episodes of exclusive interviews with a range of high-profile musicians.

And now, it’s launching a new, albeit shorter season of the program.

As explained by TikTok: “Hosted once again by Jack Coyne of Trackstar, the four-episode series will feature exclusive conversations with Bebe Rexha, Lykke Li, Malcolm Todd and Josh Groban, giving fans an inside look into the music, stories and creative inspirations shaping each artist’s latest era.”

TikTok said that the program is designed to give fans a more personal connection to the music they love, “while celebrating the role TikTok continues to play in music discovery, fandom and artist storytelling.”

TikTok has become a key platform for music discovery. Recent research, conducted in partnership with Luminate, showed that U.S. TikTok users are 74% more likely to discover and share new music in the app than the average short-form video user. TikTok also plays a significant role in helping to raise awareness of music launches. The research also found that 84% of the songs that reached the Billboard 200 list in 2024 first gained traction in the app.

According to Rolling Stone, record label executives are even changing the names of some of their artists’ tracks in order to better align with TikTok trends.

Given the rising influence of the app, that makes some sense, from a commercial perspective. It also underlines the significance of TikTok’s value for the music industry.