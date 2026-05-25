TikTok announces expanded partnership with Universal Music Group

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As it continues to solidify its position as the key social media platform for music discovery, TikTok has announced a new multi-year strategic licensing agreement with Universal Music Group, which will enable TikTok to continue to offer UMG music for use in the app, as well as other music features.

As explained by TikTok:“Building on the success of the multi-dimensional partnership announced in 2024, the new deal will further enhance creative and commercial opportunities for UMG’s artists and songwriters through expanded marketing and advertising campaigns, as well as access to ecommerce and other artist-centric tools.”

The deal will ensure that UMG artists have more opportunities to make money from their TikTok presence, through ticket sales and merchandise promotions linking back to TikTok Shop.

In addition, the new arrangement includes protections to ensure that UMG artist content is not subject to AI manipulation or misuse.

“The new deal extends TikTok and UMG’s groundbreaking commitment to AI protections that promote human artistry and ensure platform economics effectively flow through to artists and songwriters,” TikTok said. “TikTok and UMG will work together to remove unauthorized AI-generated music from the platform, while further improving artist and songwriter attribution.”

Unauthorized music is a significant concern, with more and more AI generation tools enabling all sorts of remakes and remixes, which can be created and shared without artist approval.TikTok will look to address this, and ensure that it maintains adequate protections for UMG artists.

TikTok has become a key platform for music discovery, with research showing that U.S. TikTok users are 74% more likely to discover and share new music in the app than the average short-form video user.

TikTok also plays a significant role in helping to raise awareness of music launches, with the platform reporting in 2025 that 84% of the songs that reached the Billboard 200 list in 2024 first gained traction in the app.

Given the value TikTok can provide, it makes sense for UMG to expand its collaboration with the app, which will ensure greater promotion, and protection, for its artists.