TikTok launches updated integration for Wix users

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TikTok launched a new integration with website builder platform Wix, which will make it easier for Wix users to link their website data directly into TikTok’s business platform. The update will help to streamline content management and linked ad campaigns.

Available now in the Wix App Market, Wix users can access these new options by downloading the updated TikTok Ads integration.

The integration will enable Wix users to improve their ad targeting by simplifying the process of adding the TikTok Pixel into Wix website code. In addition, users can integrate TikTok’s Events API, which will then feed engagement data from the site into TikTok’s system.

TikTok’s Events API tracks visitor interactions on a website, which can then ensure more relevant ad targeting based on each users’ actions.

As explained by TikTok: “By combining TikTok Pixel with Events API, businesses can capture more accurate conversion signals and optimize campaigns more effectively.”

TikTok said ad partners who have linked their TikTok Pixel and Events API data to Wix saw a 19% increase in incremental events and a 15% improvement in CPA.

TikTok also said this improved integration would unlock advanced commerce capabilities.

“With product catalog sync, businesses can power solutions like Video Shopping Ads, making it easier to showcase products and drive purchases directly from TikTok content.” TikTok said.

The new Wix integration will enable businesses to control which data elements are connected to TikTok, with each adding more functionality via the linkage.

It could be a handy option, and with more than 250 million Wix users worldwide, the platform could certainly provide a valuable promotion and awareness opportunity for TikTok.