TikTok Outlines Agenda for Upcoming 'TikTok World' Showcase Event

As TikTok continues to add more users, and become a more influential platform for many, many more users, brands are increasingly looking to tap into the platform for their promotions – which is set to reach a whole new level this holiday season.

And if you want to ensure your business is up to date on all the latest strategies and tactics, and is therefore in the best position to make the most of its TikTok efforts, then you definitely should consider attending the upcoming TikTok World digital conference.

As explained by TikTok:

“[TikTok World] will introduce new creative, branding, and commerce solutions and more. For our current partners, we hope to share an entirely new stream of opportunities to tap into. And if you're new to marketing on TikTok, you’ll find out why it's the platform to connect, move, and entertain today’s consumers--and why you should stop making ads and start making TikToks.”

TikTok has now released the full agenda for the event, which includes a range of interesting insights sessions, designed to help brands make the best of the platform for marketing.

It could also be interesting to hear how TikTok plans to evolve its Marketing Partner Program, while TikTok also notes that it’ll outline coming opportunities and tools that are currently in development.

The platform’s working on a range of tools on this front, including new eCommerce tools and direct integration options, which will help brands link up with relevant platform influencers for promotions. TikTok’s also experimenting with longer-form video, which could present new opportunities, while it’s also testing advanced live-streaming functionality.

TikTok might even provide some early info on plans for virtual reality, with parent company ByteDance recently purchasing VR headset maker Pico.

Either way, there looks to be some interesting sessions for marketers here, and it may well be worth tuning in.

You can sign-up to attend TikTok World, and get more program info, here.