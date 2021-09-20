x
site logo

TikTok Outlines Agenda for Upcoming 'TikTok World' Showcase Event

Published Sept. 20, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

As TikTok continues to add more users, and become a more influential platform for many, many more users, brands are increasingly looking to tap into the platform for their promotions – which is set to reach a whole new level this holiday season.

And if you want to ensure your business is up to date on all the latest strategies and tactics, and is therefore in the best position to make the most of its TikTok efforts, then you definitely should consider attending the upcoming TikTok World digital conference.

TikTok World logo

As explained by TikTok:

“[TikTok World] will introduce new creative, branding, and commerce solutions and more. For our current partners, we hope to share an entirely new stream of opportunities to tap into. And if you're new to marketing on TikTok, you’ll find out why it's the platform to connect, move, and entertain today’s consumers--and why you should stop making ads and start making TikToks.

TikTok has now released the full agenda for the event, which includes a range of interesting insights sessions, designed to help brands make the best of the platform for marketing.

TikTok World agenda

It could also be interesting to hear how TikTok plans to evolve its Marketing Partner Program, while TikTok also notes that it’ll outline coming opportunities and tools that are currently in development.

The platform’s working on a range of tools on this front, including new eCommerce tools and direct integration options, which will help brands link up with relevant platform influencers for promotions. TikTok’s also experimenting with longer-form video, which could present new opportunities, while it’s also testing advanced live-streaming functionality.

TikTok might even provide some early info on plans for virtual reality, with parent company ByteDance recently purchasing VR headset maker Pico.

Either way, there looks to be some interesting sessions for marketers here, and it may well be worth tuning in.

You can sign-up to attend TikTok World, and get more program info, here.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Red Website Design on September 11, 2021

    8 Social Media Marketing Trends and Predictions for 2022 and Beyond [Infographic]

    What's coming next in social media? The team from Red Website Design get in early with their 2022 predictions.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Sept. 12, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Seasoned Talent Industry Expert, Warren Lentz, Joins VersusGame as Chief Operating Officer a...
    Press Release from
    VersusGame
    TINT Attention Score Bolsters Visual Content Efficacy
    Press Release from
    TINT by Filestack

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Red Website Design on September 11, 2021

    8 Social Media Marketing Trends and Predictions for 2022 and Beyond [Infographic]

    What's coming next in social media? The team from Red Website Design get in early with their 2022 predictions.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Sept. 12, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • TikTok Outlines Agenda for Upcoming 'TikTok World' Showcase Event
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 20, 2021
  • TikTok Tests New Option to Pin Selected Video Clips to the Top of Your Profile
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 20, 2021
  • Pinterest Tests Idea Pin Sharing Direct to Facebook and Instagram Stories
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 20, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.