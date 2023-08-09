 Skip to main content
TikTok Provides Tips on How to Set Up Effective Marketing Campaigns [Infographic]

Published Aug. 9, 2023
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to incorporate TikTok into your holiday marketing push this year?

This will help. This week, TikTok has published a new overview of how to set up your TikTok ad campaign, including notes on choosing the right objectives, and setting your budget, and how each element plays into your TikTok marketing performance.

There are also some example campaigns aligned with popular goals, which outlines exactly how to build your approach around these aims. You can head here to view the related videos for each, but the tips in the infographic below could help to get you thinking, and set you off on the right path for your process.

TikTok campaign tips
