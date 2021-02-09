TikTok Publishes 2021 Content Trends Report, Highlight Rising Subjects of Audience Interest

TikTok has published a new rising trends report, which highlights a range of key topics that saw significant growth in interest on the platform throughout 2020.

TikTok's 'What's Next' overview puts a spotlight on the most consumed and fastest rising content categories on the platform over the past 12 months.

As explained by TikTok:

"We've been looking through nearly a year's worth of platform performance to help marketers understand which content categories have grown the most significantly, and which remained the most popular ones on TikTok over the past 11 months. These categories are not driven by a single trending hashtag, but rather by a slow, steady shift in consumer interests and behaviors."

The report highlights the growth of each topic over time, and includes a brief explanation of the key impetus behind the trend.

That can be particularly helpful context for those considering TikTok for marketing, and where their brand might fit.

As you can see here, the listing also includes associated hashtags for each trend, and detail on exactly what types of content users are engaging with.

What's more, TikTok has actually put together separate reports for 19 individual regions, providing insight into what's happening in your specific market of focus.

TikTok has also provided a global listing of trending topics to provide more insight into key trends.

There aren't a heap of topics highlighted in each regional report, but the insight here could prove highly valuable, especially if the notes relate to your brand niche.

As such, it's definitely worth checking them out - you can access all of TikTok's 'What's Next' reports here.