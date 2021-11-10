TikTok Publishes New Report on How Families are Connecting via TikTok Clips

TikTok has published a new report which looks at how families connect via TikTok clips, and how the app holds appeal to all ages, who are engaging via #FamilyTok and related hashtags.

As explained by TikTok:

“From endearing toddlers with big attitudes to grandmas with hilarious one-liners, TikTok transcends generations and brings families together to create, have fun, and be entertained. To recognize this unique community of creators, today we're introducing ‘TikTok Runs In The Family’, a report that explores popular creators, videos, hashtags, and trends from this year that helped families grow more connected, laugh uncontrollably, and find a second family through the TikTok community.”

I mean, ‘second family’ might be pushing it, but the idea of the report is to highlight how a broad range of people are able to find entertaining, participatory trends for them, and underline that the app isn’t just for young audiences.

Which can be a risky proposition. Both Facebook, and now arguably Instagram, have lost some of their youth appeal over time due to expanded adoption by older users, which has brought their relatives, and other connections, into their broader networks, thereby lessening the cool factor, and posting freedom, in each.

TikTok’s still a long way off that, and really, all apps that seek to maximize usage need to make that trade-off at some stage. And ultimately, having more users is a better problem to have in the long run.

The 19-page report highlights trending memes, creators and branded content partnerships among family creators, along with key hashtags and usage insights.

The report also looks at effects that are commonly used among these communities:

Along with a broader analysis of the rising popularity of some of the most popular trends and tags in the genre:

If you can call it a genre. The wider focus here is on content that relates to families, which includes parenting, family relationships, siblings, couples, etc. That covers a pretty broad spectrum of different content types and trends, so as much as TikTok is looking to highlight the diversity of its creators, and its broader appeal, the links back to the core ‘families’ trend can be pretty thin.

Even so, there’s a lot of relevant, interesting trend info here to take in, which could provide more insight into the popularity of key trends, and may open your eyes to aspects of the TikTok community that you didn’t know existed.

You can download the full ‘TikTok Runs in the Family’ report here.