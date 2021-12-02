TikTok Shares a Listing of Some of the Most Popular Products Promoted on the Platform in 2021

Seeking gift inspiration for the young hipsters in your life?

This could help – TikTok has today published a listing of some of the most popular products on the platform over the last year, which were featured in various #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt trends.

As explained by TikTok:

“When the TikTok community comes together, they move culture - and commerce - in powerful ways, and the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt phenomenon is a prime example. Products they rave about become cultural sensations, inspiring people on and off TikTok to try, buy, and share with their networks, leading to massive consumer demand, out-of-stock shelves, and months-long waitlists for products.”

The listing, which has its own mini-site, features 23 products, ranging from clothing to food to make-up, which TikTokers were enamored with throughout the year.

As you can see here, each product includes a brief overview, which also points to the leading platform influencers who shared clips about it. Tapping on the ‘Learn More’ prompt then takes you through to a product page on the respective business’ website.

As such, I’m not exactly sure if this is a paid promotional push, in partnership with these brands, or if TikTok’s just trying to get in good favor with them by showcasing their offerings.

Either way, it provides some interesting insight into what TikTok users are engaging with, which could help to guide your own promotional strategy.

Or it may help highlight relevant influencers that you could also consider working with. For example, if you sell leggings, you might want to check out Hannah Schlenker’s TikTok feed and see what sorts of products she’s promoting, and how she’s promoting them, for future campaign ideas.

In this sense, the listing is also a guide as to what works on TikTok, and what resonates with users, which could have some value in your planning.

Or you might just need gift ideas – either way, you can check out TikTok’s 2021 Gift Guide here.