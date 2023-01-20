TikTok’s 2023 Marketing Calendar [Infographic]

Planning out a year’s content in advance is not easy task, but it does give you the best opportunity to hook into the key dates and events that can help to promote your business and products.

This will help – TikTok has published a new 2023 calendar overview, which highlights a range of key celebrations and events happening within each quarter, that could help you map out a better approach to your planning.

TikTok’s also included some tips to help you on your way, as well as a campaign planner segment for your tie-in initiatives.

It could be worth keeping handy – while TikTok’s also shared some more in-depth planning pointers here.