Tips and Insights to Help Spot Misinformation and Fake News [Infographic]

Misinformation has become a major concern in recent times, with various politically-motivated groups choosing to amplify false narratives and ideas, which has caused significant angst and confusion – and in some cases, real world harm as a result.

Then again, some of this also comes under the banner of ‘disinformation’, which is largely the same as misinformation, though it’s a more deliberate, targeted tactic, intended to sow distrust, and amplify people’s fears, again largely for politically-aligned reasons.

It’s become such a big issue that billionaire Elon Musk has ostensibly purchased Twitter to address his own concerns with the restriction of free speech – but is that really happening, and how can you see through the spin and pick out misinformation and disinformation messages in your social media feeds?

The team at Tidio have provided some helpful pointers and stats in this new report, which incorporates platform data with a survey of 470 social media users to get a better understanding of the current misinformation landscape.

There are also some key pointers to help you pick out false claims online – check out the infographic overview below.