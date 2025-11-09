 Skip to main content
How to Get Your Products Recommended by AI Chatbots [Infographic]

Published Nov. 9, 2025
AI is changing the way that people search for products and services, with an increasing number of people now trusting the guidance of ChatGPT and other apps to help them find what they’re after.

Indeed, according to research conducted by SimilarWeb, AI referrals to websites have increased by 357% since June 2024, reflecting the rising power of AI to drive discovery behavior.

Which also changes the focus of SEO, with brands now needing to expand their presence into AI answers as well, if they want to ensure they show up in all the right places.

So how can you get your products recommended by AI tools?

SEMRush has provided an overview of how you can monitor and optimize for AI search engines, which could help you maximize engagement within this shift.

Some valuable notes for your 2026 planning.  

SEMRush AI monitoring

