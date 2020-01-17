Top 10 YouTube Stats for 2020 [Infographic]

Video is the best performing content type across every social media network, and YouTube is the leading online platform for video viewing.

If you're looking to maximize your video campaigns, then YouTube should definitely be in your planning. You can set up a YouTube channel for your business, upload your updates, optimize your listings, and draw increased traffic, both from Google search (note: Google owns YouTube) and on YouTube itself.

And if you are looking to make YouTube a bigger focus in 2020, then this collection of stats from the team at Hootsuite will come in handy. The below infographic highlights some key usage insights for the video platform, which may help you in your strategic planning.

For more context on these numbers, you can check out Hootsuite's full overview of YouTube here.