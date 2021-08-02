Twitter Adds New Sign-In Options via Apple and Google ID

It's been in development for some time, but today, Twitter has officially launched the capacity to sign-up and/or log-in to the app using your Google or Apple credentials.

Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline.



Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use:

▪️ Your Google Account on the app and on web

▪️ Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web pic.twitter.com/Nf56H1ghmY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 2, 2021

The option will make it easier to access Twitter through the use of your device info, so you won't have to enter your password every time.

To utilize the new option, users will first need to update their Twitter account to the latest version. You then need to log-out of the app entirely (all connected accounts) and then, when you go to log back in, you'll see the new Google and Apple sign-in options.

Once you've used either, it will be assigned to your account, meaning that your Google/Apple credentials will be linked to your Twitter profile. The only caveat here is that each account will need to use the same email as your Twitter profile, to ensure the info matches up.

It could be a handy option to make it easier to log into Twitter, streamlining the process and reducing the amount of passwords you need to type in. Which can be a big help, especially considering the long strings of numbers, text and symbols that you now need to remember to maximize security.

The option is being rolled out to all users from today, with web sign-in using Apple ID coming soon.