Twitter Expands Official Partner Program, Providing More Options to Assist with Your Tweet Marketing Efforts

Looking to get more out of your tweet marketing efforts this holiday season?
If you’re seeking new inspiration, and expert insights, Twitter has today provided some additional pathways to consider, with the expansion of its Official Partner Program to include more third-party providers that can advise on key tweet marketing elements.
As explained by Twitter:
“For years, the Twitter Official Partner Program has showcased leading technology solutions that are best-in-class, vetted, and able to expand what’s possible for businesses on and off Twitter. Today, we are thrilled to welcome seven new companies to the Twitter Official Partner Program.”
The new official tweet partners are:
- Black Swan Data – Providing consumer intelligence to help power your tweet approach
- Bloomberg – Bloomberg will provide “actionable signals in strategic analysis and investment decisions”
- Hootsuite – Expanding its capacity for social media management, Hootsuite will now gain access to more official tweet data tools
- ListenFirst Media - ListenFirst provides social media analytics and insights to power strategic thinking
- Meltwater – A key provider of media monitoring solutions, Meltwater will now have direct access to Twitter’s data insights
- Netbase Quid - Delivers AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, Netbase Quid offers more analytics solutions
- Talkwalker – Talkwalker provides consumer intelligence services to power your marketing
The new partnerships will facilitate increased usage of Twitter’s data and tools to help improve your tweet approach, with customers of each of these platforms now able to access expert advice to help them make best use of the platform.
Twitter notes that each of its official partners have met a set of strict selection criteria, based on the following elements:
- Quality - Candidate must be recognized as a leading quality product
- Scale - Candidate must have a strong and growing business
- Relationship - Candidate must be in good standing with Twitter
- Health - Candidate meets business and technical health standards
- Compliance - Candidate must meet Twitter’s Compliance guidelines
That means that in working with these partners, you can be assured that they meet Twitter’s standards, and align with the key elements required to make best use of its tools. Official partners also get access to additional information from Twitter, as well as early access to beta tests.
So now, if you need assistance with your Twitter marketing approach, you have more providers to lean on, offering guidance and assistance in various categories.
You can read more about Twitter’s Official Partner Program here, where you can also connect through to relevant partners based on your business need.