Twitter Launches 'Campaign Planner' Platform to Assist in Twitter Ad Strategies

After testing it over the past six months, Twitter has announced the official launch of its new ‘Campaign Planner’ platform to assist with your Twitter ads strategy.

Well, maybe not yours, as it’s only available to managed partners to begin with. But Twitter’s looking to expand access to the tool over time, which could provide valuable planning insight for your Twitter ads strategy.

Campaign Planner enables Twitter advertisers to forecast their campaign results before launching them on the platform, via a range of estimation tools based on your entered variables.

As you can see in this example, Campaign Planner is able to forecast reach, impressions, average frequency, and CPM, based on your chosen parameters, while it also provides insights on budget requirements, and likely results, based on Twitter’s database.

And if you’re happy with a campaign forecast, you can also launch your ads right from the app.

The insights are based on estimates, so they won’t be 100% accurate, but they’re ideally indicative enough to provide value in your assessment, which could help to guide your Twitter advertising process.

But that’s the real value, or not, here. If these forecasts prove to be highly accurate, this could be a great addition – but if they’re no good for the majority of advertisers, there’s not a lot of value to the estimates.

In testing, Twitter partners have reported good results with the forecasting tools, which is hopefully a good sign.

And there’s more to come - as explained by Twitter:

“Throughout the coming months, we will be expanding campaign planner to support more objectives and in more markets, and enable plan comparison to help evaluate the best campaign settings for your goals.”

Right now, as noted, Campaign Planner is only available to managed advertisers in the US, UK, and Japan, who are spending a minimum of $1000 (or local currency equivalent) on a campaign.

So it’s probably not available to you as yet, but again, Twitter will look to expand the tool, and it could become a valuable planning platform over time.

You can read more about Twitter’s Campaign Planner platform here.