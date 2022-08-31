 Skip to main content
site logo

Twitter Launches Live Test of the Option to Pin a Tweet Reply

Published Aug. 31, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

It’s been in testing for the past few months, and now, Twitter is rolling out its new ‘Pin Reply’ option to selected users.

Tweet reply pinning

As you can see in this image, posted by Chris Messina, some Twitter users are now seeing this new notification when they log into the app, alerting them to the new Pin Reply option.

Which is the exact same alert that app researcher Jane Manchun Wong found in Twitter’s back-end code earlier this month, indicating that a full launch is likely imminent.

As it sounds, tweet reply pinning will enable users to highlight a specific reply to their tweet via the three dots menu on a response. You’ll then be able to keep that reply at the top of the thread, maximizing exposure for that specific interaction.

Which could be good for highlighting, say, celebrity engagement, or to help showcase especially helpful/engaging/funny responses to your tweets, which could also guide the relating conversation. There are also a range of potential brand uses, like inviting the most creative replies to your tweets, then pinning the best response.

But most importantly, at least from Twitter's perspective, it will add another control element to your tweet experience.

Twitter’s added a range of tools on this front over the past year, from reply controls to Communities to removing yourself from a tweet conversation. Twitter’s working to give users even more capacity to manage exactly how they engage and interact within the app, and pinned replies would provide another small enhancement in this context.

It’s not a game-changer, by any means, but it could be an interesting addition – and it looks to be coming to more users very soon.

We've asked Twitter for more info on the current roll-out plans for Pinned Tweet Replies and we'll update this post if/when we hear back.

UPDATE: Twitter has provided this statement:

"We're always exploring ways to make it easier to find the best and most relevant content on Twitter. This is one way we’re testing that, and we’ll share more in future."

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The Influencer Marketing Factory Officially Launches New Podcast Season Featuring Thought Lead…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
August 24, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell