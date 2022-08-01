Twitter’s Close to Launching its New ‘Pin Reply’ Option

Ever get a reply to one of your tweets from a celebrity? Or maybe there’s a great response that you really want more people to see.

Soon, you’ll be able to showcase those top replies with a new ‘Pin Reply’ option currently in testing at tweet HQ, which, based on the latest discovery by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong looks close to an actual release.

As you can see here, Wong has discovered a new introductory screen for pinning a tweet reply, which explains the basics of the process.

Wong also discovered the initial test of the option back in May, posting these examples of reply pinning in action.

As per these example screens, with tweet reply pinning, you’ll be able to tap on the three dots menu on a response, then keep that reply at the top of the thread, maximizing exposure for that specific interaction.

Which, as noted, could be good for highlighting celebrity engagement, or to help highlight the best responses to your tweets. It may also be a means for brands to help enhance community engagement, by inviting the most creative replies, then pinning the best response.

But really, the main impetus here is adding another control element to your tweet experience. Twitter’s added a range of tools on this front over the past year, from reply controls to Communities to removing yourself from a tweet conversation. Twitter’s working to give users even more capacity to manage exactly how they engage and interact within the app, with pinned replies adding another small enhancement in this context.

Will it be a big change? No, it’s not a ‘game-changer’ by any means. But it will be another element to experiment with, and there could be various ways to utilize the option within your tweet process.

And it looks to be coming soon – we’ll keep you updated on any progress.