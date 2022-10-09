 Skip to main content
Twitter Launches Updated Professional Account Analytics Tab

Published Oct. 9, 2022
Twitter has updated its Professional Accounts option with a new analytics display, which provides an updated overview of your overall account performance.

Twitter Professional Account dashboard

As you can see in this example, the new Professional Home display provides a quick overview of all your key performance stats, including total tweet impressions, engagement rate, profile visits and link clicks.

As explained by Twitter:

“Our new dashboard gives pros around the globe the ability to track performance, discover product offerings, and tap into additional resources.”

Of course, all of these stats were available before, within your Twitter Analytics tools. As such, this updated display is more of a reformat - though it could also open the door for Twitter to roll out new display improvements and data insights over time.

It also makes it a little easier to see your overall performance data on one screen, which could simplify your process, while there are also links to your other Professional Account options and tools direct from the insights dashboard.

So it’s not a major change, but it could be a handy one either way, especially for brands starting out in the app.

Twitter’s been working to add more into its Professional tools over the past year, and again, this could also pave the way for further improvements and insight tools down the road.

It may be worth checking – you can access the updated ‘Professional Home’ by tapping on the ‘More’ button at the bottom of the right hand side menu in the desktop version of the app, then selecting ‘Professional Home’.

  • Elon Musk
    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

