Twitter Makes ‘Location Spotlight’ Available to All Businesses, Announces New Marketing Education Initiatives

Twitter is adding to its Professional Profiles business display options by making its ‘Location Spotlight’ module available to all brands that have converted to a Pro account within the app, while it’s also announced some new education programs to help marketers prepare for the upcoming holiday push.

First off, on Location Spotlight – initially launched to selected businesses earlier in the year, now, all businesses that have switched to a Professional Profile can add the module, which displays your physical business location on a map within your Twitter profile presence.

???? We’re going global! Now, any professional around the world can add a Location Spotlight to their profile to help customers find their biz location and get in touch faster. And☝️it has a new Google Maps integration to help customers with directions. pic.twitter.com/Uw5oLdJWXU — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) August 4, 2022

As you can see in this example, you can now add the Location Module via your ‘Profile Spotlight’ options, which is also where you can add ‘Shop’ and ‘Newsletter’ promotion elements to help provide more connection opportunities in the app.

You may also note the updated Map display – as explained by Twitter:

“As we scale the Location Spotlight, we’re also giving it an extra boost that can help professionals drive their customers further down the path to purchase. Using Google Maps Platform, this spotlight now gives professionals the option to add a map of their business location. Customers can then click on the map for directions to navigate there.”

So, now you can showcase more information about your physical business location, along with contact info and other options, to help maximize your lead generation opportunities.

Twitter’s been working to add in more business tools over the past year, in the hopes of enticing more brands to spend more time – and ideally money – in the app. Like all social platforms, the integration of in-stream shopping is a big focus, via its dedicated Shop tab, but these expanded connection and promotional tools will also provide more ways for brands to get more out of their Twitter efforts.

And it has even more modules in the works:

“We plan to test and launch a few additional profile spotlights this year to better serve our broader audience of professionals. Ultimately, these spotlights will enable professionals to encourage potential customers to take the actions they care about most when discovering their account on Twitter. Stay tuned for more information as we begin piloting these spotlights!”

In addition to this, Twitter’s also launching a new ‘Taking Care of Business’ workshop series, which is designed to help professionals starting out on Twitter gain a better understanding of its latest products and offerings.

“The workshops will cover how to set up your Professional Account, how to activate an appropriate spotlight for your business and how to tweet confidently and engage with your audience.”

It could be a good lead-in to the holiday push – you can register for the workshops, run via Twitter Flight School, here.

Finally, Twitter’s also launching some additional business elements for its Flight School education platform:

“We’ll be rolling out 10 a la carte courses on Twitter Flight School that will cover several topics that are top of mind for professionals on how to leverage Twitter to drive customers to buy. Our #TweetLikeAPro coursework will be designed specifically for small to medium businesses and will cover topics like how to Up Your Tweet Game, Creating a Community of Engaged Followers and Keeping it Simple: The 4 Cs of Content Strategy.”

Twitter’s Flight School is a free education element, which provides you with a Twitter accreditation, and covers all the basics of tweeting and tweet strategy - which is worth taking to ensure that you’re across all the various opportunities of the app.

The new courses will add to this, and even if you feel confident that you know your way around the app, it’s generally worth taking these types of courses as a refresher, or just to make sure you do, in fact, know all of the latest tools and updates.

Because it’s always changing, and as we come into the end-of-year push, it’s worth ensuring that you’re on top of the latest trends, changes and updates, in order to get the most you can out of your efforts.

You can find more about the latest Flight School courses here, while you can read more about how to convert your Twitter account to a Professional Profile at this link.