Twitter Previews Potential New Business Account Features as it Seeks Feedback on Next Stage

Last month, as part of its Analyst Day overview, in which it outlined its future growth plans and product strategies, Twitter shared the first hints of its coming business profiles, which, if launched, would include additional business information and dedicated features.

And now, Twitter's eyeing the next stage of development for its business profile tools, with a survey being distributed to some users asking them to rate the value of various potential business profile features.

As you can see in this example, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, the new business profiles, in their current proposed form, would include several new elements, including verification by default, a business category, a new panel for business information (like location, hours of operation, etc.), and a new business profile badge to signify that it is an official, recognized business presence.

Twitter has been investigating new profile badge types for some time, and previewed several variations within its Analyst Day presentation.

As you can see here, along with business categories, Twitter's also working on new 'Automated Account' badges to signify bot profiles. That could help users better understand who, or what, they're engaging with, and potentially lessen the impact of bot activity.

But on business profiles specifically, as part of its new survey, Twitter's asking selected users what types of features they'd find most useful on business profiles, with a range of different options for potential display, including:

Product showcase panel

Link to direct contact option

Content showcase

App Store links

Image gallery

Showcase of pinned tweets

Customer reviews

​Twitter has provided a preview of how some of these options could look in practice.

Those could be highly valuable additions for businesses, providing new ways to showcase various elements to your Twitter audience.

Right now, Twitter hasn't settled on anything, but it's interesting to see the various considerations it has in mind, and how it's looking to implement business tools to assist brands in their efforts on the platform.

There's no launch date set for the tools as yet, but based on these new examples, it does look like we're getting close to seeing the launch of business profiles on the platform, which will add a range of new presentation tools and options to consider.

We'll keep you updated on any progress.