Twitter Publishes 2021 Marketing Calendar to Highlight Key Events for Your Campaigns

Every year, Twitter publishes a downloadable events calendar to assist marketers in planning for all the key dates in the months ahead.

But last year, with so many events being canceled due to COVID-19, the calendar itself ended up being kind of useless. I mean, it was still handy, but it had to be revised so often that it was never clear what was and wasn't happening, which meant that downloading the guide didn't really work.

So this year, with disruption still lingering in the air, Twitter has opted to publish a live listing on its Twitter Marketing website, which includes all the key dates, month-by-month, on a simple template.

It's not as pretty as the usual calendar format, but it does the job, and it'll help you keep track of all the key events and dates you need to know in order to map out your seasonal campaigns.

What's more, Twitter has also published regional variations for Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, MENA, Mexico, SEA, Spain, the US, the UK and Australia. That is handy, with the local listings providing more specific insight for each market, which could provide more assistance in your planning.

Though Twitter, again, does make it very clear:

"As we continue to evolve with the times, events featured in the 2021 Twitter marketing calendar are subject to change."

No one knows what's going to happen in 2021, but the listing highlights the key dates that you should keep in mind, and check in on to see if they do end up going ahead.

It could be worth keeping as a reference point for your tweet strategy. You can access the full Twitter 2021 calendar here.