Twitter Rolls Out Native Scheduling Within the Tweet Composer Window on Desktop

After testing it out for close to a year, Twitter has today announced that it's bringing native tweet scheduling and the capacity to save tweet drafts to its desktop app.

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

As you can see in this example, first, there's a new 'Unsent Tweets' button at the top right of the composer window. When tapped, you'll be able to access all of your saved tweets - so if you want to come back to a thought at a later stage, now you can. Which you've been able to do in the mobile app since... forever.

Even so, it's still a handy addition to have within the desktop app - though there is a catch.

As per Twitter:

"Right now, Tweet drafts saved on desktop or mobile web will be accessible via desktop or mobile web only."

So your tweet drafts won't be synched between apps - if you save a draft on desktop, you'll only be able to access it on desktop, and the same for mobile saves.

So, still handy, but ideally Twitter will also be able to synch all of your draft tweets at some stage.

And then there's tweet scheduling. As noted, Twitter first started working on scheduling within the composer in August last year.

Twitter is working on baking Scheduled Tweet into Twitter Web App itself pic.twitter.com/DJfs26xYfB — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 26, 2019

Twitter then went on to launch limited testing with users in November, which has now lead to today's full rollout.

And that, too, will come in handy - though of course, functionally it adds nothing new. Most social media managers have been scheduling tweets via third-party apps for many years now, and their routines are likely aligned around the systems they already use. In this sense, I don't see a huge amount of people suddenly switching to Twitter's native scheduling, though Twitter could place limitations on its API (like Facebook does) which would make it preferable to schedule through the app instead.

They haven't done that yet, but either way, it provides another option for tweet scheduling, and could be a good way to ensure the presentation of your tweet is as you want it to be before locking it in.