Twitter Shares New Data on Video Consumption Trends, Focusing on the SEA Region

Twitter has shared some new insights into rising video consumption in the app, focusing on the Southeast Asian market specifically, and the latest trends among Indonesian, Thai and Philippines-based users.

Which is interesting, considering how Twitter has shrunk its global workforce of late, which will seemingly impact regions like this, in terms of localized knowledge and subsequent growth. But even so, the SE Asian market presents a key growth opportunity for the company, which is clearly not lost on Twitter, based on these stats.

As per Twitter:

“Twitter is becoming a video global powerhouse with over 3.5 billion video views on Twitter each day1. And Southeast Asia (SEA) generates some of the highest increases in video consumption globally.”

Indeed, Twitter says that while video watch time is on the rise globally, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines are seeing much faster growth, when compared to the global rate.

Which, again, underlines the point, that Twitter needs to be focusing on developing markets in order to maintain that momentum. Maybe, this report is reflective of that expanding focus shift.

Twitter says that 54% of users watch videos on Twitter at least once a day, with that number being even higher among 18-24-year-old users.

In terms of discovery, Twitter says that SEA users are most likely to find video content in their home feed, with the Explore tab being the next biggest source.

News and Current Affairs remains the most viewed category for video content in the app, with celebrity and trending content also generating interest.

Also worth noting:

“When watching videos on Twitter, our Southeast Asian audiences prefer the full-screen experience, with more than half consistently opting for this mode. Audio is also an integral part of the viewing experience, with a remarkable 64% who always go with sound-on when watching videos on Twitter.”

That’s a shift in how users have watched video content in the app in times past, which could factor into your planning.

In addition to this, Twitter says that 87% of users in the region increase their usage of Twitter while watching TV.

“People and fans of all kinds turn to Twitter as a second screen to TV, and the first scroll for highlights of TV’s biggest moments, or anything they missed on linear.”

These are some interesting notes, and while they are region-specific, many of these trends would also translate to other markets, with most Twitter users now regularly viewing video content, and using the app as a live event companion.

From a marketing perspective, these data points could help SEA marketers map out a better approach to reaching these users. While for others, the data highlights evolving video consumption habits in the app, which could factor into your planning.

You can check out Twitter’s full SEA video consumption overview here.