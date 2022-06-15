 Skip to main content
Twitter Shares New Insights into Summer Conversation Trends [Infographic]

Published June 15, 2022
Summer is here (at least in the US), and with most COVID restrictions now eased, that opens up a range of new recreational opportunities, including festivals, live sports, beach trips and more.

And according to the latest data from Twitter, people are certainly looking to get out of their houses in the warmer months. ‘Discover’ and ‘Excited’ are among the key terms seeing a significant increase in mentions in tweets this year, while festivals have seen a 220% year-on-year rise in tweet discussion in 2022.

All of this could help in your planning, with Twitter also sharing the most tweeted topics over summer to guide your strategy.

You can read Twitter’s full summer conversations overview here, or check out the infographic overview below.

Twitter summer trends

