Twitter Shares New Insights into the Rising Shopping Conversation via Tweet [Infographic]

Published May 3, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With retail activity picking up, in the wake of the pandemic (because you can’t wear your lounge suit into the office), Twitter has published some new insights into the rising shopping conversation via tweet, which could help in your marketing efforts.

As per Twitter’s data, fashion, gaming and music are among the most discussed shopping topics in the app, while men are also tweeting more often about purchases than they have in the past.

It still seems like Twitter is a lesser element in this respect, with most shoppers turning to Instagram and Pinterest instead. But there’s value in Twitter data, and it could be worth tuning into the tweet conversation around your niche to get a better understanding of what people are talking about, and what they expect from your brand.

You can check out the infographic overview from Twitter below, or read Twitter’s full study insights here.

Twitter shopping insights

– Andrew Hutchinson @

