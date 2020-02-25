Twitter Shares Some Simple Tweet Copy Tips to Improve Campaign Performance

Looking for ways to boost your tweet performance in 2020?

This week, Twitter has launched a new initiative which aims to provide simple tips to help businesses improve their tweet copy. The new program is titled 'Good Copy, Bad Copy":

Do you know what makes for effective Tweet copy? ✏️



Our own @JoeWadlington shares some best practices. pic.twitter.com/vcBOMyRBjn — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) February 24, 2020

As you can see in this clip, Twitter creative lead Joe Waddington has outlined a set of simple, actionable tweet tips, which, while simple in themselves, can significantly improve tweet presentation and performance.

Re-capping Joe's tips:

Eliminate all caps - They can come across as shouting and may reduce the effectiveness of your message Percentages work better than dollar amounts - This has been noted in various Twitter studies - more people click on tweets which use percentages than those with $ discounts Do go overboard on hashtags - And interestingly, Waddington removes the tags in this tweet completely. Previous research has indicated that one or two hashtags per tweet generates the most engagement, but with usage behavior evolving, it may well benefit your campaign goals to leave them out entirely. Website Cards - If you don't have Twitter website cards enabled on your website, it's worth going through the process and switching them on. You need to add a line of code to your site, but once added, Twitter will be able to pull in summary and image info from your website to populate the card element, creating a more professional looking tweet, and maximizing your space for users to click-through. Note too that, in order for website cards to work, you need to add the URL to the end of your tweet - don't put your hashtags, or anything else, after the URL.

Definitely, in this example, the 'after' tweet looks a lot better, and you can imagine that it will see more engagement and activity as a result. And while most of this info is fairly straight-forward, the notes on hashtags are particularly interesting.

In some ways, Waddington looks at hashtags in reverse here, noting that they create a separate link within the tweet, which can distract away from the action you want viewers to take, as opposed to the hashtags helping to showcase your tweet within their respective search streams when people go looking for related subjects. This could, again, suggest that the way people use hashtags is changing, but it's another consideration to keep in mind, either way.

As with everything in social media marketing, these are not definitive 'rules' as such, but guidelines worth considering. You may want to add them into your process and see what results you get, but it is important to keep tabs on your tweet analytics in order to ensure that any such changes are helping you move towards your goals.

You might find that removing hashtags reduces reach - but conversely, increases click-throughs. The result your after will relate to your overarching aims.

Either way, these are some good tips to consider in your process.