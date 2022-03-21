Twitter's 'Brand Bracket 2022' Competition is Now Underway

Twitter’s 2022 ‘Brand Bracket’ competition is heating up, with the first brands moving through to the next round, and the next set of playoffs now underway.

Your first #BestOfTweets Brand Bracket report! The four brands moving on to the next round:



Conversation Starters: @Delta & @Pringles

Iconic Mascots: @SourpatchKids & @Wendys



Stay tuned, there's more polls this week! pic.twitter.com/594qlJTgj9 — Twitter Marketing (@TwitterMktg) March 21, 2022

Twitter’s Brand Bracket promotion, now in its second year, ties into the hype around the NCAA March Madness tournament by pitting brand Twitter handles against each other, and calling on the public to vote for the best Twitter voices in the game.

The end result is an ultimate brand Twitter winner - which could provide some indicators as to how you can up your tweet game, by learning from those doing it best, and how they engage their audiences.

Last year, @Xbox came out on top, defeating @Skittles in the final round.

Both are in the running again this year, and will begin their face-off battles this week.

Still rocking in the first round of #BestOfTweets Brand Bracket.



Power Forwards score points with culture. Who does it better?

???? @Xbox’s gaming chops

VS

???? @BravoTV’s dose of reality



Vote now! — Twitter Marketing (@TwitterMktg) March 21, 2022

It’s an interesting promotion for marketers, as it highlights some of the most liked and revered Twitter handles, with even the sassy @Wendy’s account among those up for the award.

Given how well-known the @Wendy’s account is for its witty comebacks, you would think it would be a strong contender, but last year, it was knocked out in the second round, with the people choosing @Skittles instead.

Why?

That’s the value of the campaign – by highlighting these other handles, it gives you more reason to check out what they’re doing, and why they’re so popular among Twitter users.

Analyze their approaches, take notes, and maybe you could end up learning how to maximize your own tweets for your branding and promotion.

You can check out a summary of each of this year’s contenders here, while you can follow the @TwitterMktg handle to vote in the Brand Bracket polls as they come up.