 Skip to main content
site logo

Twitter’s Updated ‘Twemoji’ Spark New Creative Trends in the App

Published Oct. 9, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

This could be a new trend to jump on. Or not.

Last week, Twitter officially rolled out its new 3D Twemoji stickers within its image editor options, replacing the previous 2D versions of the same.

Twitter Twemojis

The new versions look more animated, more shiny. And some Twitter users have taken to them in a big way.

Twitter Twemojis

As you can see in these examples, some users are posting collage art which use the new 3D Twemoji as the core element.

That could be another trend to consider in your marketing approach, with the updated stickers providing additional creative options for your digital art compositions within the app.

So how do you do it?

First, take a photo with the Twitter camera, by tapping on the composer ‘+’ icon then selecting the camera option at the bottom of the window. You can then take a photo with your phone camera, then select ‘Use Photo’ to move through to the editing stage.

From there, you can tap on the image, then select the smiley face icon at the bottom of the editing screen, which will bring up your various Twemoji options.

You can add up to 25 Twemoji to a single image, which can be expanded and shrunk to fit. And as you can see above, many people are doing just that.

Really, you just need a blank canvas image to begin with, then you can add your Twemoji images to build the scene.

It might not be a long-lasting trend, but it could be worth experimenting with, as a means to tap into the trend, while also tying the new Twemoji options back to your brand efforts.

Or you might view these as a travesty of digital creation, and be repelled by the concept entirely.

Either way, it’s another consideration for your tweet approach.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Share your announcement

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell