Upcoming Cookie Changes That Will Affect Your eCommerce Website [Infographic]

Published June 13, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Have you heard about the changes Google and Apple are making to browser tracking? Want to know how these cookie changes will affect your eCommerce website?

The team from Pinpoint Designs share their Ecommerce cookie tips in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • What is a cookie?
  • The cookies being ditched
  • What that means for your store
  • How to prepare your website

Check out the infographic below for more.

Cookie changes infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

