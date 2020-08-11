What Happens on the Internet Every Minute (2020 Version) [Infographic]

It's amazing to consider the breadth of activity that now happens online - especially in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced more of us indoors, and towards web-based apps and tools to stay connected with each other, and the wider world.

Which is why this latest update from Domo is so interesting. Every year, Domo releases its 'Data Never Sleeps' chart, which provides a quick snapshot of what's happening online, every minute of every day.

And there are some staggering stats in this year's version - for example:

Facebook users upload 147,000 photos

Twitter gains 319 new users

Instagram users post 347,222 Stories

YouTube creators upload 500 hours of video

Every minute. Every day.

If you haven't considered the implications of so much of our data being uploaded online, these figures provide some scope as to the concern - there is now so much information and insight stored by the major web giants.

That gives them great power, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Worth keeping in mind as you check out the below stats.