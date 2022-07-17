What Makes a Good Gaming Streamer [Infographic]

Ask any young internet user who their favorite celebrity is and I’d bet significant amounts of money that they’ll point to a gaming streamer, or a streamer who got their start in gaming.

Gaming streamers are the new celebrities, and they arguably now hold as much influence as movie stars, sporting names – basically anyone else in this respect.

Social apps are looking to lean into this, by pushing live-stream commerce as a key monetization option, while each platform is also courting gamers in its own way, with exclusive tools and processes for gamers to monetize their followings in their apps.

It’s amazing to consider the impact that gaming now has on pop culture in general. But who are the top gaming streamers, and what are the requirements for being successful in the field”?

This infographic from Flux Panda provides some perspective, which could help you get a better handle on the gaming landscape.