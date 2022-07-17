 Skip to main content
site logo

What Makes a Good Gaming Streamer [Infographic]

Published July 17, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Ask any young internet user who their favorite celebrity is and I’d bet significant amounts of money that they’ll point to a gaming streamer, or a streamer who got their start in gaming.

Gaming streamers are the new celebrities, and they arguably now hold as much influence as movie stars, sporting names – basically anyone else in this respect.

Social apps are looking to lean into this, by pushing live-stream commerce as a key monetization option, while each platform is also courting gamers in its own way, with exclusive tools and processes for gamers to monetize their followings in their apps.

It’s amazing to consider the impact that gaming now has on pop culture in general. But who are the top gaming streamers, and what are the requirements for being successful in the field”?

This infographic from Flux Panda provides some perspective, which could help you get a better handle on the gaming landscape.

Streamer infographic
Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022
Welocalize Wins a 2022 American Best in Business Awards’ Silver Globee for its AI-Enabled Tech…
From Welocalize, Inc.
June 30, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell