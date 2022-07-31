 Skip to main content
What to Post on LinkedIn: The 5 Content Types That Work Best [Infographic]

Published July 31, 2022
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you struggling to come up with content ideas to share on social media? Want to know the content types that work best on LinkedIn?

The team from Brafton share their LinkedIn content tips in this infographic.

Here’s what makes the list:

  • Blog posts
  • Third-party content
  • Native video
  • Text only
  • Photography and illustrations

In addition to these, more recent research has also indicated that carousel posts perform well on LinkedIn, and with LinkedIn currently rolling out a native Carousel option, that's another consideration (you can also create carousels by uploading a PDF with separate images on each page).

Check out the infographic for more.

5 LinkedIn post types

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

