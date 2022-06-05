New Study Looks at the Most Effective LinkedIn Post Types in 2022

LinkedIn is currently seeing ‘record levels’ of engagement, and that activity will continues to rise as we move into the next stage of pandemic recovery, and economic activity ramps up once again.

That’s piqued the interest of many brands, which are now looking to put more focus on the professional social network.

So how can you do it? What’s working on LinkedIn right now, and what should be the focus of your LinkedIn content approach?

The team from Socialinsider recently teamed up with Cloud Campaign to glean some more insight into just that, analyzing more than 141, 000 LinkedIn posts, from over 1,000 LinkedIn company pages, to see which formats are generating the best response.

Their key finding? Native documents – as in posts consisting of PDFs uploaded directly on LinkedIn - generate 3x more clicks than any other type of content. Many users have also been using this format as a type of native LinkedIn carousel post, with each PDF uploaded displaying in a separate, swipeable display.

Videos also perform well – you can check out a summary of their findings in the graphic below, or read the full research here.