WhatsApp Adds Activity Notes to User Profiles

Published Nov. 20, 2025
WhatsApp’s adding a new way to indicate what you’re up to in the app, which is a lot like Instagram’s inbox Notes, but for your WhatsApp profile instead.

WhatsApp About

As you can see in these examples, WhatsApp’s new “About” feature will enable you to include a brief note on your profile that will let your contacts know what you’re up to at any given time.

Though as WhatsApp notes, it’s not actually a new feature, as such, but an older one that it’s reintroducing in the app.

As per WhatsApp:

For those of you that have used WhatsApp from the very start, you’ll remember About was our first feature. Even before we brought the world private and secure messaging, we made it simple for you to quickly share what’s up in your life. Today we're reintroducing and improving About, making it more visible, timely, and easier to use.”

WhatsApp says that the feature is great for busy people who want to stay in touch, by providing a simple update note on their profile display.

WhatsApp says that the updated About feature will now be easier to spot in one-on-one chats, with a pop-up bubble on your profile image, which connections can then reply to by tapping on the note.

“About will expire after one day, but you can also choose for it to disappear faster or keep it around for longer at a time of your choosing. Just go to Settings and tap ‘Set About’ to choose your timer.”

Users will maintain control over who can see their About message, while it will only be viewable to those who you’re already connected with in the app.

It could be a fun addition, and with Instagram Notes taking off with younger users, it may be another way for WhatsApp to increase its connective value with this same audience.

WhatsApp says that About is being rolled out to all users starting this week.

