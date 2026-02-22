WhatsApp adds catch-up function to group chats

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

WhatsApp is rolling out a new option that will make it easier for people to join group chats, according to an announcement from the company.

The Group Message History functionality will allow chat admins to resend recent group chat messages to new members in order to get them up to speed on the discussion. Admins will have the option to send up to 100 previously submitted messages to a new member, providing valuable context on the latest discussion and streamlining the chat process.

As shown in the above images, admins will be able to choose between sending the most recent 25, 50, 75 or 100 group chat messages.

As explained by WhatsApp: “One of our most requested features, it’s another example of how WhatsApp is leading the way in group messaging, no matter your device. Group Message History remains end-to-end encrypted like all other personal messages, giving you a quicker, more private way to keep conversations flowing, with no more screenshots, and no more unnecessary message forwarding.”

Given that it is one of the most requested updates, clearly, group chat context is a problem that many users face. And with WhatsApp usage rising, especially in the U.S., there’s definite value in having a quick refresher option for joining members.

WhatsApp further notes that admins will be able to disable this setting if they choose. In addition, whenever message history is provided to a joining member, everyone in the group will be notified so it’s transparent to all.

It’s a handy option that will be welcomed by many group chat users. It could also be of value to branded group chats, by giving you an easy way to share recent deals and notes with new people as they sign up.

WhatsApp says that it’s rolling out Group Message History gradually, so the option may not be available for all users immediately.